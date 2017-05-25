Home / News I have a News Tip

Complete Internet Shutdown Reported in Syria

  • Jul 12, 2017 10:35 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 875
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

While Syria's Internet disruptions in the recent past have been linked to Government's efforts to prevent cheating during national high school exams, today's complete Internet shutdown reported by Dyn Research is unknown and does not appear to be exam-related.

If you have any updates on the situation, let us know.

Related topics: Access Providers, Networks

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

What Does Trump's Cuba Policy Memorandum Say About the Internet?

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Telcos Players in the U.S. Set to Become Even Lazier

  • Jul 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is the Passion Over Net Neutrality Misguided? A New Paper Offers a Fresh Technical Approach

  • Jun 27, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Three Reasons Why Broadband Is So Unreliable

  • Jun 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cloud Computing and Digital Divide 2.0

  • Jun 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Cloud Leak Exposes at least 14 Million Verizon Subscribers, Phone Numbers and Account PINs Included

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 1

China Clamps Down on VPNs, Carriers Told to Block Access by Feb. 1

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Mozilla, National Science Foundation Offer $2M Prize for a Decentralized Web

  • Jun 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cisco Introduces Intent-Based Network That Can Learn, Adapt and Mitigate Threats

  • Jun 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

5G Frequency Fees Are Waived in Singapore to Help Drive Market Tests

  • May 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,613

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Mobile Web Intelligence Report: Bots and Crawlers May Represent up to 50% of Web Traffic

Data Volumes and Network Stress to Be Top IoT Concerns

Verisign Mitigates More Attack Activity in Q3 2015 Than Any Other Quarter During Last Two Years

Dyn Evolves Internet Performance Space with Launch of Internet Intelligence

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,382

Verisign's Q2'15 DDoS Trends: DDoS for Bitcoin Increasingly Targets Financial Industry

Protect Your Network From BYOD Malware Threats With The Verisign DNS Firewall

Verisign iDefense 2015 Cyber-Threats and Trends

3 Questions to Ask Your DNS Host About DDoS

Afilias Partners With Internet Society to Sponsor Deploy360 ION Conference Series Through 2016

Neustar to Build Multiple Tbps DDoS Mitigation Platform

3 Questions to Ask Your DNS Host about Lowering DDoS Risks

Tips to Address New FFIEC DDoS Requirements

Is Your Organization Prepared for a Cyberattack?

24 Million Home Routers Expose ISPs to Massive DNS-Based DDoS Attacks

Why Managed DNS Means Secure DNS

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

View More