U.S. Nuclear Power and Other Energy Companies Hacked by Russians According to Government Officials

Russian government hackers are reported to be behind latest cyber-intrusions into the business systems of U.S. nuclear power and other energy companies with efforts to assess networks. Ellen Nakashima reporting in the Washington Post: "The campaign marks the first time Russian government hackers are known to have wormed their way into the networks of American nuclear power companies ... the penetration could be a sign that Russia is seeking to lay the groundwork for more damaging hacks. The malicious activity comes as President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday acknowledged 'the challenges of cyberthreats' and 'agreed to explore creating a framework' to better deal with them, including those that harm critical infrastructure such as nuclear energy."

