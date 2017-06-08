Home / News I have a News Tip

Google, Facebook Latest to Join Net Neutrality Protest on Wednesday

  • Jul 10, 2017 2:03 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Google and Facebook, two companies that generally stay on the other side of the Net Neutrality debate, have told reporters they will be participating in the July 12th net neutrality protest. Karl Bode reporting in DSL Reports writes: "If you hadn't heard, hundreds of companies and organizations are staging an online and offline protest on Wednesday to combat the Trump administration's attempt to gut popular consumer net neutrality protections. Companies including Amazon, Reddit, Mozilla and countless others will change their front pages to warn of the assault on what's being called a 'Day of Action' [website here]. The hope is to generate the same type of backlash that helped bring down the highly-controversial SOPA/PIPA legislation several years ago… While both companies [Google and Facebook] say they're invested in Wednesday's protest, the extent of their cooperation — and the depth of their actual commitment — remains a major question."

