Domain Registrations in New TLDs Overwhelmingly for Defensive Purposes, INTA Study

During the ICANN meeting in South Africa last week, the impact of new gTLD rights protection mechanisms (RPMS) was the subject of key discussions, and some concerns were voiced regarding trademark owners themselves registering domain names excessively and technically abusing the sunrise period. Trevor Little reporting in the World Trademark Review, writes: "even in TLDs seemingly unrelated to their specific trademarks, brand owners may feel compelled to engage in defensive registrations in a bid to ring-fence use of their marks. To date, there hasn't been data evidencing the amount being spent on such defensive moves, but a recent survey conducted amongst INTA corporate members is set to change that." From INTA's report: "Registrations of new TLDs were overwhelmingly made for defensive purposes… As such, few (10%) felt there were alternative domains to consider — whether registering a New, Legacy or ccTLD."

