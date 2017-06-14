Domain Registrations in New TLDs Overwhelmingly for Defensive Purposes, INTA Study

During the ICANN meeting in South Africa last week, the impact of new gTLD rights protection mechanisms (RPMS) was the subject of key discussions, and some concerns were voiced regarding trademark owners themselves registering domain names excessively and technically abusing the sunrise period. Trevor Little reporting in the World Trademark Review, writes: "even in TLDs seemingly unrelated to their specific trademarks, brand owners may feel compelled to engage in defensive registrations in a bid to ring-fence use of their marks. To date, there hasn't been data evidencing the amount being spent on such defensive moves, but a recent survey conducted amongst INTA corporate members is set to change that." From INTA's report: "Registrations of new TLDs were overwhelmingly made for defensive purposes… As such, few (10%) felt there were alternative domains to consider — whether registering a New, Legacy or ccTLD."
Related topics: Domain Names, Intellectual Property, Top-Level Domains
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
CybersecuritySponsored by Verisign
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by Afilias
|
Mobile InternetSponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»