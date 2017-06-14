Home / News I have a News Tip

Domain Registrations in New TLDs Overwhelmingly for Defensive Purposes, INTA Study

  • Jul 02, 2017 11:29 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,005
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

During the ICANN meeting in South Africa last week, the impact of new gTLD rights protection mechanisms (RPMS) was the subject of key discussions, and some concerns were voiced regarding trademark owners themselves registering domain names excessively and technically abusing the sunrise period. Trevor Little reporting in the World Trademark Review, writes: "even in TLDs seemingly unrelated to their specific trademarks, brand owners may feel compelled to engage in defensive registrations in a bid to ring-fence use of their marks. To date, there hasn't been data evidencing the amount being spent on such defensive moves, but a recent survey conducted amongst INTA corporate members is set to change that." From INTA's report: "Registrations of new TLDs were overwhelmingly made for defensive purposes… As such, few (10%) felt there were alternative domains to consider — whether registering a New, Legacy or ccTLD."

Related topics: Domain Names, Intellectual Property, Top-Level Domains

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Next Generation gTLD Registration Directory Services (NG RDS) - Proposed Successor to WHOIS

  • Jun 28, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Phishing: the Worst of Times in the DNS

  • Jun 27, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Cars.com $850 Million Valuation: Methodology Critique

  • Jun 26, 2017
  • Comments: 2

What to Expect at ICANN 59, Johannesburg

  • Jun 24, 2017
  • Comments: 1

How to Dispute a Third-Level 'Country-Code' .com Domain Name (Such as nike.eu.com)

  • Jun 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Cycling Legend Greg LeMond Sues Cybersquatters Upward of $6.6 Million

  • Jun 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Pharmacy Chain Boots Terminates Its New TLD .boots

  • Jun 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Bloomberg: Pricing of New TLDs Seem "Kind of Random", Sector in "Flux"

  • Jun 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Overview of the Global Domain Market, Afnic Study

  • Jun 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Donuts, Rightside Group Merge in a $213M Acquisition Deal

  • Jun 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,467

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

View More