Petya Ransomware Spreading Rapidly Worldwide, Effecting Banks, Telecom, Businesses, Power Companies

  • Jun 27, 2017 12:23 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Supermarket 'Rost' in Kharkiv, East Ukraine – all the payment terminals appear to have been hit by the Petya ransomeware. (Photo posted on Twitter this morning by Mikhail Golub / @golub)

A large scale ransomware attack today is spreading rapidly worldwide, shutting down computers at corporates, power supplies, and banks across Russia, Ukraine, Spain, France, UK, India, and Europe and demanding $300 in bitcoins. Multiple sources are reporting that this variant of Petya ransomeware, also known as Petwrap, is using the WannaCry vulnerability that had infected close to 300,000 systems and servers worldwide last month. Swati Khandelwal reporting in The Hacker News: "Infected users are advised not to pay the ransom because hackers behind Petya ransomware can't get your emails anymore. Posteo, the German email provider, has suspended the email address i.e. wowsmith123456@posteo.net, which was used by the criminals to communicate with victims after getting the ransom to send the decryption keys. At the time of writing, 23 victims have paid in Bitcoin to '1Mz7153HMuxXTuR2R1t78mGSdzaAtNbBWX' address for decrypting their files infected by Petya, which total roughly $6775."

"Petya ransomware has already infected Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, Ukrainian state electricity suppliers, Kyivenergo and Ukrenergo, in the past few hours. ... There are reports from several banks, including National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and Oschadbank, as well as other companies confirming they have been hit by the Petya ransomware attacks." –The Hacker News

Ukrainian government departments, the central bank, a state-run aircraft manufacturer, the airport in Kiev and the metro network are all struck by the attack which started spreading across Europe earlier today. Tweet from Presidential Administration of Ukraine sent out a few hours ago

Brad Duncan from The Internet Storm Center, Examining the new Petya variant: "Petya is a ransomware family that works by modifying the infected Windows system's Master Boot Record (MBR).  Using rundll32.exe with #1 as the DLL entry point, I was able to infect hosts in my lab with the above two DLL samples.  The reboot didn't occur right away.  However, when it did, my infected host did a CHKDSK after rebooting. After CHKDSK finished, the infected Windows host's modified MBR prevented Windows from loading.  Instead, the infected host displayed a ransom message."

One of the largest health networks in western Pennsylvania, Heritage Valley Health System reports "cyber security incident" has affected all operations at its two hospitals and 18 satellite centers but has not yet confirmed whether the incident is linked to the Petya ransomware.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, DDoS, Malware

 
   

