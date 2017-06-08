Cycling Legend Greg LeMond Sues Cybersquatters Upward of $6.6 Million

A federal restraining order has been issued against a father and son accused of registering several domain names based on cycling legend Greg LeMond's name and his company. In a story published in the Star Tribune today, Paul Walsh reports: "[LeMond] is alleging that the two are 'cybersquatters,' having taken control of 66 web addresses using the three-time Tour de France champion's trademarked name and business, called Grail [such as lemondgrail.com and grailcarbon.us] ... U.S. District Judge John Tunheim's temporary restraining order bars the Stinchfields, who live in Orono, from registering any additional domain names tied to the 56-year-old LeMond or his business, or transferring or selling the ones they control." Raymond Hackney in a commentary in The Domains blog writes: "Over the years you run into people who don’t care much about trademark infringement… The thought was that if they got a UDRP they would just let the complainant take the domain name, no big whoop. But I would always say to these people, the complainant doesn’t have to go the UDRP route, they can go for damages under the ACPA."
Related topics: Cybersquatting, Domain Names, Intellectual Property, Law
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by Afilias
|
Mobile InternetSponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
|
CybersecuritySponsored by Verisign
.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»