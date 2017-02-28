Watch LIVE: ICANN 59 DNSSEC Workshop - June 26 at 7:00am UTC

Want to learn more about DNSSEC deployment challenges? Interested in learning about a DANE middlebox for HTTPS? Curious about how the upcoming DNSSEC Root Key Rollover will affect systems? And have you heard about the CDS and CDNSKEY records for DNS? What are they — and what impact will they have on ICANN policies?

If you answered yes to any of the above, you can tune in live to the ICANN 59 DNSSEC Workshop streaming out of Johannesburg, South Africa, on:

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 9:00am local time (UTC+2)

The schedule, which includes links to slides, is at:

The direct live stream link using Adobe Connect is:

THE SESSION WILL BE RECORDED if you are unable to watch live.

The talks from 9:00 - 12 noon SAST (UTC+2) include:

Introduction, Program, Deployment Around the World — Counts, Counts, Counts

Panel Discussion: DNSSEC Deployment Challenges

Middlebox DANE for HTTPS

Tutorial/Panel Discussion: Root Key Signing Key Rollover Test Bed

Panel Discussion: CDS and CNS Implementation - What are the policy impacts?

DNSSEC: How Can I Help?

The Great DNS/DNSSEC Quiz

It should be a great event filled with DNSSEC and DANE education and information. The Workshop will be followed by a lunch sponsored by Afilias, CIRA and SIDN and then the "Tech Day" presentations in the afternoon.

I will not be there in person this time, but I'm looking forward to watching the recording and learning more.

