Cyberattack on UK Parliament Halts Email Access

  • Jun 24, 2017 11:35 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
UK parliament has been the target of a "sustained and determined" cyberattack by hackers attempting to gain access to Member of Parliaments' and their staffers' email accounts. The Guardian reports: "Both houses of parliament were targeted on Friday in an attack that sought to gain access to accounts protected by weak passwords. MPs said they were unable to access their emails after the attack began. The estate's digital services team said they had made changes to accounts to block out the hackers, and that the changes could mean staff were unable to access their emails."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Email

 
   

