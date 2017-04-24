Home / News I have a News Tip

Overview of the Global Domain Market, Afnic Study

  • Jun 19, 2017 11:31 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 946
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

Afnic, the French Network Information Centre and manager of the .fr TLD, today published its report on the global domain market in 2016. The study is based on ICANN statistics, information from registries, specialized websites and its own research. "After boosting the performance of some TLDs in 2015, 'Chinese domain name filings' are now weighing on the growth of these same TLDs because of the numerous deletions. The build-up of the financial sphere in the capital of certain major players is resulting in ambitious strategies while subjecting the market to new frames of reference and changes in management teams."

Highlight of some of the key points from the report:

Overall market growth in 2016 was 7.1%, down from 11.7% in 2015.

At the end of 2016, the global domain name market represented some 338 million domain names, including 169 million under Legacy TLDs (.COM, .NET, .ORG, etc.), 28 million under nTLDs created from 2014 onwards, and 141 million under ccTLDs (GeoTLDs).

The situation of the "Legacy" TLDs varied quite considerably in 2016, some losing stock while others made marked progress. With its 131 million domain names and 39% market share, the .COM remained the market heavyweight but its positions are slowly being eroded, with a loss of 3 market share points since year-end 2014. Its growth has also considerably slowed down (from 6.4% to 3.7%).

nTLDs continued to gain market share in terms of volume, accounting for 8% of the domain names registered worldwide at year-end 2016, compared with 4% at year-end 2015. This development in the use of nTLDs is encouraging, although its level is still low. The nTLD market can be broken down into segments - Community, Geo, Generic and Corp - with very different purposes and profiles, from the hundreds of .Corp that only hold a few names, to generic TLDs involved in a race for volume.

Country code Top-Level Domains (ccTLDs) which had an excellent year in 2015, experienced zero growth in 2016. Africa and North America were the most dynamic regions in 2016, while Europe in comparison stagnated. Latin America is growing slowly but surely, and the Asia-Pacific region is subject to very strong variations both upwards and downwards. That region today is the one that determines the overall market trend.

Related topics: Domain Names, Top-Level Domains

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Trademark Owner Loses Two Domain Name Disputes - On Same Domain Name

  • Jun 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Building a Case for Cybersquatting Under the UDRP

  • Jun 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Charting the Balance between Trademark Owners and Domain Name Holders: A Jurisprudential Overview

  • Jun 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Email Marketer's Dilemma: Disappearing Domains

  • Jun 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Does ICANN's UDRP Preserve Free Speech and Allow Room for Criticism?

  • Jun 04, 2017
  • Comments: 4
View More

Related News

Donuts, Rightside Group Merge in a $213M Acquisition Deal

  • Jun 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Emoji in Domain Names Bad Idea Warns ICANN Security Advisory Group

  • May 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN to Release Hundreds of Domain Names Matching Country Names

  • May 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Several New TLDs in Limbo as ICANN Conducts Investigation

  • May 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Walden Savings Bank to Switch from .com to a .bank TLD

  • Apr 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,178

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

View More