Google Launches IoT Service for Managing Devices at Scale

Google today announced a fully-managed Google Cloud Platform (GCP) service called Google Cloud IoT Core, aimed at allowing companies to securely connect and manage IoT devices at scale. Indranil Chakraborty, Google Cloud Product Manager says: "Many enterprises that rely on industrial devices such as sensors, conveyor belts, farming equipment, medical equipment and pumps — particularly, globally distributed ones — are struggling to monitor and manage those devices for several reasons." Those reasons Chakraborty says include: operational cost and complexity, patchwork security, and data fragmentation. "Cloud IoT Core is designed to help resolve these problems by removing risk, complexity and data silos from the device monitoring and management process."
Related topics: Cloud Computing, Internet of Things
