Chinese Scientists Have Built First Quantum Network With No Danger of Being Decrypted

The 600-kilogram payload now onboard the Chinese satellite that is producing pairs of quantum entangled photons. Image source: Xinhua

A paper published by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reports a successful demonstration of satellite-based entanglement distribution to receiver stations separated by more than 1200 km — the results illustrate the possibility of a future global quantum communication network. Ian Sample, Science editor of The Guardian, writes: "Researchers believe that by linking particles together in this way, encrypted information could be sent from place to place across a quantum network with no danger of it being decrypted and read by others, as can be done on the existing internet. ... The work obliterates the previous world record for sending pairs of photons that are connected to one another by a strange rule of quantum physics first spotted by Einstein. Until now, the farthest researchers had ever sent entangled photons stood at a mere 65 miles."

Related topics: Broadband, Cybersecurity, Telecom