Home / News I have a News Tip

Chinese Scientists Have Built First Quantum Network With No Danger of Being Decrypted

  • Jun 15, 2017 2:07 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 638
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

The 600-kilogram payload now onboard the Chinese satellite that is producing pairs of quantum entangled photons. Image source: Xinhua

A paper published by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reports a successful demonstration of satellite-based entanglement distribution to receiver stations separated by more than 1200 km — the results illustrate the possibility of a future global quantum communication network. Ian Sample, Science editor of The Guardian, writes: "Researchers believe that by linking particles together in this way, encrypted information could be sent from place to place across a quantum network with no danger of it being decrypted and read by others, as can be done on the existing internet. ... The work obliterates the previous world record for sending pairs of photons that are connected to one another by a strange rule of quantum physics first spotted by Einstein. Until now, the farthest researchers had ever sent entangled photons stood at a mere 65 miles."

Related topics: Broadband, Cybersecurity, Telecom

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Experience is Paramount at the 2017 ANGA COM

  • Jun 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Speculation on Trump's Forthcoming Cuba Policy Speech and Its Impact on the Cuban Internet

  • Jun 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

June 8 Deadline for Survey on Recommendations for Future of the Internet

  • Jun 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Good Samaritans with Network Visibility

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Conventional Thinking Won't Work in New Era of ISIS & 'Unprecedented' Cyber & Non-Cyber Attacks

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

FBI, DHS Release Technical Details on North Korea’s DDoS Botnet Infrastructure

  • Jun 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Microsoft Releases Patches to Fix Close to a Hundred Flaws, Including for Unsupported Windows XP

  • Jun 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Major Flaw Found in WannaCry Raises Questions on Whether it was Really a Ransomware

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Canadian Internet Registration Authority Launches Cloud-Based DNS Firewall Service

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

NTIA Issues RFC, Asks for Input on Dealing With Botnets and DDoS Attacks

  • Jun 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,024

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Encrypting Inbound and Outbound Email Connections with PowerMTA

View More