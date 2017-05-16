Home / News I have a News Tip

Microsoft Releases Patches to Fix Close to a Hundred Flaws, Including for Unsupported Windows XP

  • Jun 13, 2017 2:41 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
Microsoft has released security updates for close to a hundred security vulnerabilities in a number of Windows operating systems. From Krebs on Security, Brian Krebs writes: "One bug is so serious that Microsoft is issuing patches for it on Windows XP and other operating systems the company no longer officially supports. ... 27 of the 94 security holes Microsoft patches with today's release can be exploited remotely by malware or miscreants to seize complete control over vulnerable systems with little or no interaction on the part of the user. ... It is this very 'wormlike' capability — a flaw in Microsoft's SMB service — that was harnessed for spreading by WannaCry, the global ransomware contagion last month that held files for ransom at countless organizations and shut down at least 16 hospitals in the United Kingdom."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Malware

 
   

