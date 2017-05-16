Home / News I have a News Tip

FBI, DHS Release Technical Details on North Korea’s DDoS Botnet Infrastructure

  • Jun 13, 2017 3:11 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI today released a technical alert based joint-effort analysis of methods behind North Korea’s cyberattacks. From today's release: "This alert provides technical details on the tools and infrastructure used by cyber actors of the North Korean government to target the media, aerospace, financial, and critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and globally. ... DHS and FBI identified Internet Protocol (IP) addresses associated with a malware variant, known as DeltaCharlie, used to manage North Korea’s distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet infrastructure. This alert contains indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware descriptions, network signatures, and host-based rules to help network defenders detect activity conducted by the North Korean government. The U.S. Government refers to the malicious cyber activity by the North Korean government as HIDDEN COBRA."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, DDoS, Malware

 
   

