Home / News I have a News Tip

Canadian Internet Registration Authority Launches Cloud-Based DNS Firewall Service

  • Jun 09, 2017 6:46 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 595
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has announced the launch of a security service called D-Zone DNS Firewall — a cloud-based cybersecurity solution — to protect Canadian organizations from rasomware and malware. CIRA has partnered with Nominum, provider of recursive DNS technology, to build the first of what it calls a made-in-Canada DNS Firewall solution. "The service operates in Canadian Internet exchange points and functions as a high-performance, policy-enabled recursive DNS service to ensure that organizations using the DNS Firewall maintain or even improve user experience through faster web and application access." The company says its service will help organizations block access to malicious content before it can reach their network and malware is prevented from using its command and control servers for execution.

Related topics: Cloud Computing, Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, DDoS, DNS, Malware

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

June 8 Deadline for Survey on Recommendations for Future of the Internet

  • Jun 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Breaking the Mold: Reclassifying Over a Billion .XYZ Domains for Alternative Uses

  • Jun 02, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Good Samaritans with Network Visibility

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Conventional Thinking Won't Work in New Era of ISIS & 'Unprecedented' Cyber & Non-Cyber Attacks

  • Jun 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

.Pharmacy Registration Policy Restrictions Harm Legitimate Pharmacies

  • May 31, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Major Flaw Found in WannaCry Raises Questions on Whether it was Really a Ransomware

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Al Jazeera Under Systematic Cyberattack

  • Jun 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

NTIA Issues RFC, Asks for Input on Dealing With Botnets and DDoS Attacks

  • Jun 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Major Regulatory Changes Needed as Safety and Security Merge, Warns European Commission Report

  • Jun 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

At Least One U.S. Voting Software Supplier Cyberattacked by Russians, According to Leaked Document

  • Jun 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 2,782

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,878

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Dyn Partners with the Internet Systems Consortium to Host Global F-Root Nameservers

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,417
View More