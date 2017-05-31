Canadian Internet Registration Authority Launches Cloud-Based DNS Firewall Service

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has announced the launch of a security service called D-Zone DNS Firewall — a cloud-based cybersecurity solution — to protect Canadian organizations from rasomware and malware. CIRA has partnered with Nominum, provider of recursive DNS technology, to build the first of what it calls a made-in-Canada DNS Firewall solution. "The service operates in Canadian Internet exchange points and functions as a high-performance, policy-enabled recursive DNS service to ensure that organizations using the DNS Firewall maintain or even improve user experience through faster web and application access." The company says its service will help organizations block access to malicious content before it can reach their network and malware is prevented from using its command and control servers for execution.

