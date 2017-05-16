Home / News I have a News Tip

NTIA Issues RFC, Asks for Input on Dealing With Botnets and DDoS Attacks

  • Jun 08, 2017 3:40 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
NTIA issued a Request for Comments today asking for broad input from "all interested stakeholders, including private industry, academia, civil society, and other security experts," on actions against botnets and distributed attacks. "The goal of this RFC is to solicit informed suggestions and feedback on current, emerging, and potential approaches for dealing with botnets and other automated, distributed threats and their impact." Although the department has expressed interested in all aspects of this issue, it has indicated particular interest in two broad approaches where substantial progress can be made. They are:

Attack Mitigation: "Minimizing the impact of botnet behavior by rapidly identifying and disrupting malicious behaviors, including the potential of filtering or coordinated network management, empowering market actors to better protect potential targets, and reducing known and emerging risks."

Endpoint Prevention: "Securing endpoints, especially IoT devices, and reducing vulnerabilities, including fostering prompt adoption of secure development practices, developing practical plans to rapidly deal with newly discovered vulnerabilities, and supporting adoption of new technology to better control and safeguard devices at the local network level."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, DDoS

 
   

