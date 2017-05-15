Home / News I have a News Tip

Al Jazeera Under Systematic Cyberattack

  • Jun 08, 2017 4:42 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 378
By CircleID Reporter
The websites and digital platforms of Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network are undergoing systematic and continual hacking attempts, the news agency reported a few hours ago on its website. "Last month, Qatar's official news agency was hacked and false statements attributed to the country's ruler were posted that helped spark a rift with other Arab Gulf states. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries cut their ties with Doha on Monday in part because of the comments briefly posted on the Qatar News Agency." CNN has reported that "US investigators believe Russian hackers breached Qatar's state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a crisis among the US' closest Gulf allies."

Related topics: Cyberattack

 
   

