June 8 Deadline for Survey on Recommendations for Future of the Internet

What do you think must be done to ensure the development of an open, trusted, accessible, and global Internet in the future?
As part of the Internet Society's "Internet Futures" project, we'd like your input on recommendations for Internet leaders and policy makers.
PLEASE TAKE OUR SURVEY by Thursday, June 8.
For more background, please read "Help Shape the Future of the Internet” by my colleague Constance Bommelaer, or browse through the Internet Futures pages.
Your help would be greatly appreciated. If you can take a few minutes to complete the survey, and also pass the link along to others, it will greatly help us build a solid set of recommendations for how to ensure the development of an open, trusted, global Internet accessible to everyone, everywhere.
Thank you!
By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society. Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York here.
|
|
|
