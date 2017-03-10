European Countries Continue to Lead IPv6 Adoption, Reports Akamai

Akamai Technologies released its First Quarter, 2017 State of the Internet Report last week based on data gathered from the Akamai Intelligent Platform. The report takes a look at global statistics including connection speeds, broadband adoption metrics, notable Internet disruptions, IPv4 exhaustion and IPv6 implementation.
According to the report, "European countries continued to lead IPv6 adoption, taking six of the top 10 spots. The four non-European countries among the top 10 included the U.S., Trinidad and Tobago, India, and Brazil." Belgium with 38% of connections to Akamai via IPv6, remained the leader with 13% higher than the second place holder, Greece."
Some the highlight from the quarter are:
First Quarter, 2017 State of the Internet Report can be downloaded from the Akamai State of the Internet website.
