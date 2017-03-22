Emoji in Domain Names Bad Idea Warns ICANN Security Advisory Group

Coca-Cola received a fair amount of press for using a number of emoji domains for its 2015 marketing campaign in Puerto Rico. And other companies including Budweiser, Honda and Ray-Ban followed suit, registering various emoji domains to tap into the youth market. However, the increasing interest in their use has raised some questions and concerns. The ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC) has released a report stating it has studied the concerns and concluded that the use of emoji domain names should be discouraged. Amongst various reasons provided, "Emoji Similarity" is one particular concern where the report states:
"Many emoji are visually similar and can be difficult to distinguish, especially when displayed in small fonts or by different applications, as no standard specifies exactly how they should be displayed. Distinguishability is not a design consideration when creating new emoji; ambiguity is acceptable. One example of such ambiguity is the emoji categorized as "Smileys & People / facepositive". Over twenty emoji with different code points are associated with this concept, many of which look similar and can be virtually indistinguishable in smaller fonts."
SSAC recommends that the ICANN Board reject any TLD (root zone label) that includes emoji.
Related topics: Domain Names
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
Mobile InternetSponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by Afilias
|
CybersecuritySponsored by Verisign
.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»
With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»