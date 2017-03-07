Al-Jazeera, HuffPost Arabi Among 21 News Sites Blocked by Egypt, Plus Possible Legal Action

At least 21 news sites critical of the government in Egypt, including the Qatari channel Al-Jazeera and Huffington Post’s Arabic-language site HuffPost Arabi, have been blocked. Ruth Michaelson reporting in The Guardian: "The state-run news agency Mena announced late on Wednesday night that 21 websites had been blocked because they were 'spreading lies' and 'supporting terrorism'. The full list of banned sites was not provided, but Mena added that legal action against the outlets was forthcoming. ... The blocking of the 21 sites followed raids on several news sites in Cairo, even those with little history of critical coverage."

Related topics: Censorship, Internet Governance