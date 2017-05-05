5G Frequency Fees Are Waived in Singapore to Help Drive Market Tests

Singapore government has waived telecom frequency fees for 5G trials until December 2019 in order to catalyze market growth and discovery of potential use cases. According to a ZDNet report, industry regulator, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), says this would lower regulatory barriers and encourage industry players to explore potential applications of 5G networks. "Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said such enhancements would be critical to support the deployment of key components such as Internet of Things (IoT), which was one of four technology focus areas IMDA had identified as critical in the nation's digital transformation. ... other focus areas were artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, cybersecurity, and immersive media, which included virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies."

