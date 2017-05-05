Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN to Release Hundreds of Domain Names Matching Country Names

  • May 24, 2017 12:00 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
Hundreds of country and territory domain names are likely to be finally released this year based on the new resolution that calls for ICANN to take "all steps necessary" to do so. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "The ICANN board last week passed a resolution calling for the organization to clear a backlog of over 60 registry requests to start selling or using country and territory names in their gTLDs. Some of the requests date back to 2014. They’ve all been stuck in red tape while ICANN tried to make sure members of the Governmental Advisory Committee was cool with the names being released."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Policy & Regulation

 
   

