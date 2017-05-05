Home / News I have a News Tip

U.S. Federal Communications Commission Votes 2-1 for Net Neutrality Rollback

  • May 19, 2017 12:30 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
"The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 'net neutrality' order." David Shepardson reporting in Reuters: "The public will have until mid-August to offer comments before the FCC votes on a final plan. [FCC chairman] Pai wants public input on whether the FCC has the authority or should keep its 'bright line' rules barring internet companies from blocking, throttling or giving 'fast lanes' to some websites. He has not committed to retaining any rules, but said he favors an 'open internet.'"

Related topics: Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   

