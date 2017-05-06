Bell Canada Discloses Loss of 1.9 Million Email Addresses to Hacker, Says No Relation to WannaCry

Bell Canada, nation’s largest telecommunications company, disclosed late on Monday the illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker. The information obtained are reported to include email addresses, customer names and/or telephone numbers. From the official release: "There is no indication that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed. ... The illegally accessed information contains approximately 1.9 million active email addresses and approximately 1,700 names and active phone numbers. ... This incident is not connected to the recent global WannaCry malware attacks."

