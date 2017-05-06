Home / News I have a News Tip

Bell Canada Discloses Loss of 1.9 Million Email Addresses to Hacker, Says No Relation to WannaCry

  • May 16, 2017 12:34 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 525
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

Bell Canada, nation’s largest telecommunications company, disclosed late on Monday the illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker. The information obtained are reported to include email addresses, customer names and/or telephone numbers. From the official release: "There is no indication that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed. ... The illegally accessed information contains approximately 1.9 million active email addresses and approximately 1,700 names and active phone numbers. ... This incident is not connected to the recent global WannaCry malware attacks."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Email, Security

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

WannaCry: Patching Dilemma from the Other Side

  • May 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

It's Up to Each of Us: Why I WannaCry for Collaboration

  • May 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Criminals Behind WannaCry

  • May 14, 2017
  • Comments: 5

8 Reasons Why Cybersecurity Strategy and Business Operations are Inseparable

  • May 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Patching is Hard

  • May 12, 2017
  • Comments: 2
View More

Related News

WikiLeaks Releases CIA Malware Implants Called Assassin and AfterMidnight

  • May 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

WannaCry Ransomware Cyberattack Spreading to Countries Across the World, 45K Attacks Reported So Far

  • May 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump Signs Cybersecurity Executive Order, Experts Weigh in on the New Draft

  • May 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Reports Site Attacked Over Net Neutrality Comments, Senators Seek Evidence

  • May 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

French Presidential Candidate Confirms Massive Hack, Emails Dumped Online Two Days Before Election

  • May 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 1,956

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,429

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Port25 Announces Release of PowerMTA V4.5r5

New Case Study: Jobtome.com Replaces 30 Postfix Servers with a Single PowerMTA

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

View More