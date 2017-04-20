Home / Blogs

Why Don't We Have Peak and Off-Peak Pricing for Broadband?

  • May 08, 2017 2:31 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 724
Print Comment
By Martin Geddes
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.
Martin Geddes

I saw the following poster on the London Underground yesterday, and as is often the case it got me thinking about the parallels with telecoms.

The poster explains the peak and off-peak fare structure for tube travel. The purpose of this pricing system is to manage the relationship between supply and demand in a system that is capacity constrained. Over short and medium timescales the supply is essentially fixed, and demand can oversaturate that supply.

This overload causes people to have to queue on the streets to get into stations, wait for multiple trains to pass in order to board, and experience delays due to people and objects getting trapped in closing doors. So it is seen as an undesirable thing!

This peak pricing scheme has several subsidiary objectives:

  • To suppress demand at peak times to avoid having to engage with exceptionally costly capacity upgrades.
  • To time-shift some demand so as to lower the peak and hence the uncomfortable and unsafe overcrowding at peak periods that deters "premium" commuter travel.
  • To price discriminate between the business and leisure passenger.
  • To meet a social need for lower fares for some groups of passengers.
  • To encourage travel when the resources are under-used, and hence customers for shops and businesses that generate wealth for the city as a whole.

What is important to observe about this is how the tube tariff is structured: the peak period is limited to before 9.30am, and between 4pm and 7pm. In other words, the periods of "high" or "excess" demand are measured in hours.

Trains are discrete objects, the services arrive spaced a few minutes apart, and the nature of the "statistical smoothing" of the arrival of humans (buffered and serialised by lifts and escalators) makes their arrival relatively predictable. So the relationship between supply and demand is a fairly simple one.

In terms of demand, humans all have similar needs for transport: you don't have to deliver some bodies in milliseconds and others in months. In contrast, computer data is not at all homogenous in its need for timely delivery.

When we look at telecoms, whilst peak tariffs have been common for telephony, they are a notable rarity in the packet data world. We typically have a unitary charging model, billed to some percentage of maximum sustained throughput. Why so?

The key difference is that broadband is fundamentally all about instantaneous effects of processes that happen at very high rates of change, as well as the speed of light. The result is that traffic patterns are very "bursty" and irregular. The periods of overload are extremely short in duration and are spread out throughout the day. Some "datagram trains" at midnight are packed, whereas others in rush hour are empty.

Whilst a broadband network may on average be busy in the evening when the surge of cat video fandom happens, applying peak pricing over that period doesn't do much to help. It can suppress overall demand, but it cannot sift and shift the time-insensitive file store backups away from the urgent and important video conference.

Computer networks also have a mix of elastic and inelastic demand, which is unlike human traffic. A packet network has buffers that change state very quickly, so the supply is highly variable in quality. The tube network supply has a very stable and predictable quality in terms of how long you have to wait for train.

With packets we care about flows, not the experience of individual packets. For Transport for London, "every journey matters". That isn't true for packets. Some flows are OK with loss, others are not. The nature of the system is very different to tube travel. Packets are neither people nor pizzas.

There have been many attempts to introduce some kind of "peak pricing" for broadband, with varying degrees of technical merit and commercial success. The challenge is that for people, it is the quantity that is the central issue, whereas for packets it is the quality (i.e. timeliness of arrival). That means you have to take a fundamentally different approach.

One such approach (but not the only one) is a polyservice network. This time-shifts demand according to its quality need and cost-sensitivity by using a mix of "quality ceilings" and "quality floors". If anyone ever successfully builds and markets one, it could be quite a thing to behold!

I would say "watch this space", except that's a quantity metaphor. So to be quality-centric, all I can do is suggest you "wait this time"...

By Martin Geddes, Founder, Martin Geddes Consulting Ltd. He provides consulting, training and innovation services to telcos, equipment vendors, cloud services providers and industry bodies. For the latest fresh thinking on telecommunications, sign up for the free Geddes newsletter.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

The Role of FttH in the Development of 5G

  • May 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

First Two-Day School on Internet Governance in Afghanistan

  • May 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Fast Lanes - You May Be Surprised at Who Has Them

  • May 02, 2017
  • Comments: 1

New Chapter Working Groups Open Closed Doors

  • Apr 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Don't Make the Internet Safe for Monopolies

  • Apr 24, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Seattle Restores ISP Privacy Rules. Could be First of Many Cities to Defeat FCC's Privacy Roll Back

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 800 Startups Send Letter to Pai: Focus Instead on Policies for Stronger Internet for Everyone

  • Apr 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Fierce Political Battle Expected as FCC Chair Elaborated on Plan to Reverse 'Net Neutrality' Rules

  • Apr 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cuba Getting Faster YouTube Access in Next 24 Hours, Thanks to Deal Signed in December

  • Apr 26, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Canada's Telecom Regulator to Uphold and Strengthen Commitment to Net Neutrality

  • Apr 20, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 1,662

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,286

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,243

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

Virgin Media Selects Nominum to Support London Underground WiFi Roll-out

Neustar Labs Innovation Center Grand Opening (Video)

How Secure is Your Mobile Network? And Does It Even Matter? (Webinar)

Nominum Survey of World's Leading ISPs Shows Nearly 60% of ISPs Plan to Roll-Out IPv6 by End of 2012

Nominum Launches Comprehensive Suite of DNS-Based Security Solutions for Russian Service Providers

Nominum Sets New Record for Network Speed and Efficiency

Implementing a Cyber-Security Code of Conduct: Real-Life Lessons From Australia (Webinar)

Neustar and University of Illinois Launch the Neustar Innovation Center

Australian ISP iiNet selects ARI Registry Services to Help It Apply for and Operate .iinet TLD

Nominum Launches World's First Purpose-Built Suite of DNS‐Based Solutions for Mobile Operators

Breaking the DNS: Another Look at How SOPA Could Be Destructive

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,065

72 Confirmed Talks - If You're Attending, Now is the Time to Register

View More