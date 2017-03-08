Home / News I have a News Tip

Several New TLDs in Limbo as ICANN Conducts Investigation

  • May 08, 2017 8:20 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,324
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

A number of new gTLD applicants, including .gay and .music are criticizing ICANN for conducting an investigation into its own controversial practices. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite writes: "Seven proposed new gTLDs, including the much-anticipated .music and .gay, are currently trapped in ICANN red tape hell as the organization conducts a secretive probe into how its own staff handled Community Priority Evaluations. The now broad-ranging investigation seems to have been going on for over six months but does not appear to have a set deadline for completion. Applicants affected by the delays don’t know who is conducting the probe, and say they have not been contacted by anyone for their input."

Related topics: ICANN, Top-Level Domains

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

How Should I Present .Brand Domains in Advertising? (Part 2)

  • May 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Call for Participation - DNSSEC Workshop at ICANN 59 in Johannesburg

  • May 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Brand Control: The Next Stage for Digital

  • May 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Oh, Those Wild and Crazy New TLDs

  • Apr 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Domain Names Are Fading From User View

  • Apr 28, 2017
  • Comments: 2
View More

Related News

Walden Savings Bank to Switch from .com to a .bank TLD

  • Apr 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Study Finds $9.8B Opportunity In Universal Acceptance of All New Generic and Internationalized TLDs

  • Apr 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Operator of .feedback Says Breach Cured, Threatens MarkMonitor for Disclosure of Confidential Info

  • Apr 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Owner of .Feedback in Breach of Registry Agreement, Rules ICANN

  • Mar 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Big Price Increases Needed to Keep New gTLDs Alive, Says Uniregistry CEO

  • Mar 08, 2017
  • Comments: 13
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 1,662

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,286

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

View More