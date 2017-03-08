Several New TLDs in Limbo as ICANN Conducts Investigation

A number of new gTLD applicants, including .gay and .music are criticizing ICANN for conducting an investigation into its own controversial practices. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite writes: "Seven proposed new gTLDs, including the much-anticipated .music and .gay, are currently trapped in ICANN red tape hell as the organization conducts a secretive probe into how its own staff handled Community Priority Evaluations. The now broad-ranging investigation seems to have been going on for over six months but does not appear to have a set deadline for completion. Applicants affected by the delays don’t know who is conducting the probe, and say they have not been contacted by anyone for their input."

