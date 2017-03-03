Home / News I have a News Tip

China Steps Up Media Pressure, Extends Restrictions to Blogs, Apps and Other Digital Media

  • May 05, 2017 1:25 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
"China's latest restrictions on online news and commentary will extend to blogs, online forums, mobile apps, instant messaging tools and other forms of digital media under rules published May 2 by the Cyberspace Administration of China." Mark Melnicoe reporting in BNA: "The rules require online publishers to obtain government licenses before being allowed to produce news or commentary. They also require editors to be Chinese citizens and receive approval from relevant government authorities, while staffers undergo governmental training and screening. Online publishers' editing and business operations must be separate, and no private funding of new online media enterprises will be allowed under the rules. The rationale for the measures is that China is 'experiencing a transitional period which is very important for the authorities.'"

Related topics: Censorship, Internet Governance

 
   

