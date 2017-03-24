Home / News I have a News Tip

A Report on Cyber Espionage Activities of Pawn Storm Over the Past Two Years

  • Apr 25, 2017 12:55 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
Security firm, Trend Micro, released a paper today detailing Pawn Storm's operations within the last two years. Pawn Storm, also known as Sednit, Fancy Bear, APT28, Sofacy, and STRONTIUM, is a cyber espionage organization operating for over a decade which has been particularly aggressive in the past few years. From the report: "Pawn Storm has become increasingly relevant over the past two years, particularly because the group has been found to be doing more than espionage alone. In 2016, Pawn Storm attempted to influence public opinion, influence elections, and attempted to sway the mainstream media with stolen data. Earlier, Pawn Storm may seem to have limited their activities to political, military, and domestic espionage. Today the impact can be felt by various industries and enterprises operating throughout the world. ... In 2016, the group not only attacked the Democratic National Convention (DNC), but also targeted the German political party Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Turkish parliament, the parliament in Montenegro, and the World Doping Agency (WADA). ... We have compiled data on targets and campaigns conducted by the group, as well as details on the specific attacks used to compromise victims. Later sections cover the operational side of the group, from their facilitators to their attitude about organizational security."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Security

 
   

