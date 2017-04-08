Home / News I have a News Tip

Walden Savings Bank to Switch from .com to a .bank TLD

  • Apr 24, 2017 4:56 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
Walden Savings Bank will be the fifth bank in New York state to switch its domain name from a .com top-level domain (TLD) to the new .bank TLD in May of this year. Daniel Axelrod reporting in Times Herald-Record: "The change makes Walden an early adopter of a cyber-banking security measure that's gradually taking root mostly among community banks or those with less than $10 billion in assets and a local lending focus. ... Part of the delay for the domain’s implementation is a function of the cost and effort for banks to change computer systems, email addresses, business cards and marketing materials. Still, the .bank change is cheaper and easier than the alternate route some of America’s big banks are taking ... Large firms, like Citibank and Chase, are opting for self-named domains, such as .citi and .chase, which are great branding tools, but they require significant back-end effort to register."

Related topics: Security, Top-Level Domains

 
   

