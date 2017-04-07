Home / News I have a News Tip

Russia Hacker Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison by U.S. Federal District Court

  • Apr 22, 2017 8:12 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
By CircleID Reporter
A 32-year-old Russia man was sentenced on Friday to 27 years in prison for computer hacking crimes that is reported to have caused over $169 million in damages to small businesses and financial institutions. Roman Valeryevich Seleznev, going by the name Track2, was convicted in August 2016, of 38 counts related to his scheme to hack into point-of-sale computers to steal credit card numbers and sell them on dark market websites. From the official release: "According to evidence presented at trial, between October 2009 and October 2013, Seleznev hacked into retail point-of-sale systems and installed malicious software (malware) that allowed him to steal millions of credit card numbers from more than 500 U.S. businesses and send the data to servers that he controlled in Russia, the Ukraine and McLean, Virginia. Seleznev then bundled the credit card information into groups called "bases" and sold the information on various criminal "carding" websites to buyers who used them for fraudulent purchases, according to evidence introduced during the trial of this case. Many of the businesses targeted by Seleznev were small businesses, and included restaurants and pizza parlors in Western Washington, including Broadway Grill in Seattle, which was forced into bankruptcy following the cyber assault. Testimony at trial revealed that Seleznev's scheme caused approximately 3,700 financial institutions more than $169 million in losses."

