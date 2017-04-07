Canada's Telecom Regulator to Uphold and Strengthen Commitment to Net Neutrality

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) today announced that it will strengthened its commitment to net neutrality. "Internet service providers should treat data traffic equally to foster consumer choice, innovation and the free exchange of ideas." CRTC is also publishing a new framework regarding differential pricing practices. The framework, the agency says, is intended to "supports a fair marketplace for services, cultural expression and ideas in which Internet service providers compete on price, quality of service, speeds, data allowance and better service offerings, rather than by treating the data usage of certain content differently."

— "The CRTC is of the view that differential pricing generally gives an unfair advantage or disadvantage to certain content providers and consumers."

— "After assessing Videotron’s Unlimited Music Service under the new framework, the CRTC found that the company is giving an undue preference to certain consumers and music streaming services, while subjecting other consumers and content providers to an unreasonable disadvantage. Videotron must ensure its Unlimited Music Service comes into compliance within 90 days."

