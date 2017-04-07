Home / News I have a News Tip

Canada's Telecom Regulator to Uphold and Strengthen Commitment to Net Neutrality

  • Apr 20, 2017 7:23 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 442
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) today announced that it will strengthened its commitment to net neutrality. "Internet service providers should treat data traffic equally to foster consumer choice, innovation and the free exchange of ideas." CRTC is also publishing a new framework regarding differential pricing practices. The framework, the agency says, is intended to "supports a fair marketplace for services, cultural expression and ideas in which Internet service providers compete on price, quality of service, speeds, data allowance and better service offerings, rather than by treating the data usage of certain content differently."

— "The CRTC is of the view that differential pricing generally gives an unfair advantage or disadvantage to certain content providers and consumers."

— "After assessing Videotron’s Unlimited Music Service under the new framework, the CRTC found that the company is giving an undue preference to certain consumers and music streaming services, while subjecting other consumers and content providers to an unreasonable disadvantage. Videotron must ensure its Unlimited Music Service comes into compliance within 90 days."

Related topics: Access Providers, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation, Telecom

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

U.S. Pharmaceutical Sector Extending an Outmoded, Dysfunctional Pricing System to Cyberspace

  • Apr 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Understand More, Fear Less: Will G20 Be Able to Contribute to an Internet Future with a Human Face?

  • Apr 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

While Cyberspace Is Entering an Era of Warring States, There Remains a Chance to Make a Difference

  • Apr 13, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Inter-Process Communication - Building Block for the New Internet

  • Apr 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Encryption and Securing Our Digital Economy

  • Apr 07, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Internet Association Meets With the FCC In Efforts to Preserve Net-Neutrality Rules

  • Apr 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Substantial Majority of Americans Say Local Governments Should Be Able to Build Their Own Broadband

  • Apr 10, 2017
  • Comments: 1

German Minister Calls for Rules Allowing Nations to Attack Foreign Hackers

  • Apr 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Operator of .feedback Says Breach Cured, Threatens MarkMonitor for Disclosure of Confidential Info

  • Apr 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Chairman Plans Fast-Track Repeal of Net Neutrality

  • Apr 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 448

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 1,766

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,338

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Nominum Announces Future Ready DNS

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,174

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

dotMobi and Digital Element Announce Strategic Partnership

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,126

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Beijing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,100

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

View More