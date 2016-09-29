Home / News I have a News Tip

Worldwide Cloud IT Infrastructure Spend Grew 9.2% to $32.6 Billion in 2016, Reports IDC

  • Apr 10, 2017 8:05 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 437
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

Worldwide Cloud IT Infrastructure Top Cloud Vendors 2016 Q4 vs 2015 Q4Source: Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, Q4 2016

Vendor revenue from sales of infrastructure products (server, storage, and Ethernet switch) for cloud IT, including public and private cloud, grew by 9.2% year over year to $32.6 billion in 2016, with vendor revenue for the fourth quarter (4Q16) growing at 7.3% to $9.2 billion. According to the latest report from International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, "Cloud IT infrastructure sales as a share of overall worldwide IT spending climbed to 37.2% in 4Q16, up from 33.4% a year ago."

"Revenue from infrastructure sales to private cloud grew by 10.2% to $3.8 billion, and to public cloud by 5.3% to $5.4 billion. In comparison, revenue in the traditional (non-cloud) IT infrastructure segment decreased 9.0% year over year in the fourth quarter."

"Private cloud infrastructure growth was led by Ethernet switch at 52.7% year-over-year growth, followed by server at 9.3%, and storage at 3.6%. Public cloud growth was also led by Ethernet switch at 30.0% year-over-year growth, followed by server at 2.4% and a 2.1% decline in storage. In traditional IT deployments, storage declined the most (10.8% year over year), with Ethernet switch and server declining 3.4% and 9.0%, respectively."

Kuba Stolarski, research director for Computing Platforms at IDC: "Growth slowed to single digits in 2016 in the cloud IT infrastructure market as hyperscale cloud datacenter growth continued its pause. Network upgrades continue to be the focus of public cloud deployments, as network bandwidth has become by far the largest bottleneck in cloud datacenters. After some delays for a few hyperscalers, datacenter buildouts and refresh are expected to accelerate throughout 2017, built on newer generation hardware, primarily using Intel's Skylake architecture."

"From a regional perspective, vendor revenue from cloud IT infrastructure sales grew fastest in Japan at 42.3% year over year in 4Q16, followed by Middle East & Africa at 33.6%, Canada at 16.6%, Western Europe at 15.6%, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) at 14.5%, Central and Eastern Europe at 11.6%, Latin America at 9.9%, and the United States at 0.1%."

Related topics: Cloud Computing, Data Center

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Networks - The Next Challenge in Digital Transformation

  • Mar 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Shedding Light on How Much Energy the Internet and ICTs Consume

  • Mar 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Network Dis-Aggregation and SDN: Different, But Related

  • Mar 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

NFV Orchestration Without Network Visibility: OS MANO Needs Operational Improvements

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Who Would You Nominate for the Internet Hall of Fame? (Nominations Open Until March 15)

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

U.S. Expresses Concerns Over China's Internet Regulatory Regime, In New Report

  • Apr 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Data Breaches Reported During 2016 Exposed Over 4.2 Billion Records

  • Jan 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Microsoft's Datacenter in Wyoming Powered Entirely by Wind Energy

  • Nov 18, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Amazon Announces IPv6 Support for Amazon CloudFront, AWS WAF, and Amazon S3 Transfer Acceleration

  • Oct 08, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Google Rebrands Portfolio of Products and Services as 'Google Cloud'

  • Sep 29, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Post

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

What Holds Firms Back from Choosing Cloud-Based External DNS?

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Dyn Evolves Internet Performance Space with Launch of Internet Intelligence

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,774

Hybrid Cloud Proves Clouds Are Worthy of Email Infrastructure

Verisign OpenHybrid for Corero and Amazon Web Services Now Available

Neustar Launches Global Partner Program

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

A Look at Traffic Management for External "Cloud" Load Balancing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,780

Dyn Research: Where Do Companies Host Their Websites?

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 8,104

New Nixu NameSurfer 7.3 Series Powers the Software-Defined Data Centre

Nixu Integrates with Nominum N2 Platform in Hybrid Cloud Environments

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

New Nixu Solution Slashes Cloud Application Delivery Times from Weeks to Milliseconds

Automate IPAM Set-up with Nixu NEE 1.3 Series

Streamline Application Delivery Processes with Nixu NameSurfer 7.2.2

Neustar Labs Innovation Center Grand Opening (Video)

Neustar and University of Illinois Launch the Neustar Innovation Center

dotMobi And LuxCloud Collaborate on Integration of goMobi Onto LuxCloud SaaS Platform

Facets of gTLD Registry Technical Operations - Registry Services

View More