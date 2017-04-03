German Minister Calls for Rules Allowing Nations to Attack Foreign Hackers

"Germany is trying to beef up its cyber defense, after the interior minister called for rules that allow nations to attack foreign hackers targeting critical infrastructure." Stefan Nicola reporting in Bloomberg: "[Germany] is currently evaluating whether it needs to draft new legislation to ensure its security forces are legally cleared to defend the country against cyber attacks that target, for example, its electricity infrastructure ... [in addition,] there's growing concern in the country over warnings that Russia may seek to destabilize the German government and meddle with the country's Sept. 24 federal elections. Germany's Bundeswehr armed forces inaugurated a new cyber defense unit last week that by July will have a staff of 13,500 to defend against online attacks."
Related topics: Cyberattack, Law, Policy & Regulation
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
SecuritySponsored by
Verisign
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by
Afilias
|
MobileSponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»