German Minister Calls for Rules Allowing Nations to Attack Foreign Hackers

  • Apr 10, 2017 4:56 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
"Germany is trying to beef up its cyber defense, after the interior minister called for rules that allow nations to attack foreign hackers targeting critical infrastructure." Stefan Nicola reporting in Bloomberg: "[Germany] is currently evaluating whether it needs to draft new legislation to ensure its security forces are legally cleared to defend the country against cyber attacks that target, for example, its electricity infrastructure ... [in addition,] there's growing concern in the country over warnings that Russia may seek to destabilize the German government and meddle with the country's Sept. 24 federal elections. Germany's Bundeswehr armed forces inaugurated a new cyber defense unit last week that by July will have a staff of 13,500 to defend against online attacks."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Law, Policy & Regulation

 
   

