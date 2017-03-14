Researches Demonstrate How IPv6 Attacks Can Bypass Network Intrusion Detection Systems

With the increasing popularity of IoT devices and the added interest of transition to IPv6, a whole new range of threat vectors are evolving that allow attackers to set up undetectable communications channels across networks. Juha Saarinen reporting in iTnews: "A paper has been published by researchers at the NATO defence alliance's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology. It outlines how attackers can create covert data exfiltration channels and system remote control, using IPv6 transition mechanisms. ... The researchers developed proofs of concept with tunnel-based IPv6 transition tools over IPv4-only, or IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack networks, that were able to pass traffic undetected by common network intrusion detection systems (NIDS) such as Snort, Suricata, Bro and Moloch."

Related topics: Cyberattack, IPv6, Security