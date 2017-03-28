Operator of .feedback Says Breach Cured, Threatens MarkMonitor for Disclosure of Confidential Info

It has been reported that Jay Westerdal, CEO of ‘.feedback’, has confirmed the registry has cured the breached in response to ICANN ruling reported last month. In addition, Trevor Little of World Trademark Review reports that Westerdal has also "fired back at MarkMonitor, one of the parties to the PICDRP [public interest commitment dispute resolution procedure] ... [alleging] that the PICDRP disclosed confidential information and gives MarkMonitor 30 days to cure that breach or face being de-accredited as a registrar for the string. ... He adds that the RAA [Registrar Accreditation Agreement] as submitted also wasn’t the full agreement and 'omitted Schedule B of the Registry-Registrar Agreement which transparently disclosed our pricing. As a result, the panel believed we were not being transparent on pricing'. ... What is clear [says Little] is that the bitter battle between ‘.feedback’ and its opponents in the trademark community is not yet over." Also see additional report provided by Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite.

