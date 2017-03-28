FCC Chairman Plans Fast-Track Repeal of Net Neutrality

"The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet," David Shepardson reporting in Reuters. "FCC Chairman Ajit Pai ... met on Tuesday with major telecommunications trade groups to discuss his preliminary plan to reverse the rules ... The officials briefed on the meeting said Pai suggested companies commit in writing to open internet principles and including them in their terms of service, which would make them binding. It is unclear if regulators could legally compel internet providers to adopt open internet principles without existing net neutrality rules."
