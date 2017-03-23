Home / News I have a News Tip

Twitter Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Government Over National Security Data

  • Apr 06, 2017 1:07 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter
Twitter has filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court seeking to publish its full Transparency Report. In a blog post released this afternoon, Twitter's vice president, Ben Lee writes: "Our ability to speak has been restricted by laws that prohibit and even criminalize a service provider like us from disclosing the exact number of national security letters ('NSLs') and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ('FISA') court orders received — even if that number is zero. ... today, we have filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to publish our full Transparency Report, and asking the court to declare these restrictions on our ability to speak about government surveillance as unconstitutional under the First Amendment. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is already considering the constitutionality of the non-disclosure provisions of the NSL law later this week."

Related topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Web

 
   

