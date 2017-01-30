Home / News I have a News Tip

Obama Cyberattack Executive Order Extended by Trump Administration

  • Apr 02, 2017 10:06 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 966
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"The ability for the government to sanction cybercriminals will last for at least one more year," Martyn Williams reporting form IDG News Service. "U.S. President Donald Trump is extending by one year special powers introduced by former President Barack Obama that allow the government to issue sanctions against people and organizations engaged in significant cyberattacks and cybercrime against the U.S. Executive Order 13694 was introduced on April 1, 2015, and was due to expire on Saturday."

Related topics: Cyberattack

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Loudmouths Wanted for ICANN WHOIS Replacement Work

  • Mar 24, 2017
  • Comments: 10

The Internet as Weapon

  • Mar 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Into the Gray Zone: Considering Active Defense

  • Mar 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Digital Geneva Convention: Multilateral Treaty, Multistakeholder Implementation

  • Mar 01, 2017
  • Comments: 4

Where Do You Start to Mitigate the Latest Destruction-Motivated Cyber Threats?

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Security Researchers Announce First SHA-1 Collision, Confirming Fears About Its Vulnerabilities

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Deloitte: DDoS Attacks to Enter Terabit Era in 2017

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Microsoft's Brad Smith Calls for a 'Digital Geneva Convention' to Protect Civilians

  • Feb 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump to Sign Cybersecurity Executive Order on Tuesday

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

US Law-Enforcement Agencies Reported to be at Risk in Foreign-Owned Buildings

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Promoted Post

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Resilient Cybersecurity: Dealing with On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Hybrid Security Complexities

Verisign Releases Q4 2015 DDoS Trends - DDoS Attack Activity Increasing by 85% Year Over Year

Neustar Data Identifies Most Popular Times of Year for DDoS Attacks in 2015

The Framework for Resilient Cybersecurity (Webinar)

Verisign Mitigates More Attack Activity in Q3 2015 Than Any Other Quarter During Last Two Years

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Faster DDoS Mitigation - Introducing Verisign OpenHybrid Customer Activated Mitigation

Verisign's Q2'15 DDoS Trends: DDoS for Bitcoin Increasingly Targets Financial Industry

Announcing Verisign IntelGraph: Unprecedented Context for Cybersecurity Intelligence

Introducing the Verisign DNS Firewall

3 Key Steps for SMBs to Protect Their Website and Critical Internet Services

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics