Obama Cyberattack Executive Order Extended by Trump Administration

"The ability for the government to sanction cybercriminals will last for at least one more year," Martyn Williams reporting form IDG News Service. "U.S. President Donald Trump is extending by one year special powers introduced by former President Barack Obama that allow the government to issue sanctions against people and organizations engaged in significant cyberattacks and cybercrime against the U.S. Executive Order 13694 was introduced on April 1, 2015, and was due to expire on Saturday."
