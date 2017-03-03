Home / News I have a News Tip

U.S. Senate Voted to Eliminate Broadband Privacy Rules

  • Mar 23, 2017 3:40 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 789
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"The US Senate today voted to eliminate broadband privacy rules that would have required ISPs to get consumers' explicit consent before selling or sharing Web browsing data and other private information with advertisers and other companies," Jon Brodkin reporting in Ars Technica. "The rules were approved in October 2016 by the Federal Communications Commission's then-Democratic leadership, but are opposed by the FCC's new Republican majority and Republicans in Congress. ... Democrats and consumer advocates are furious. The acronym 'ISP' now stands for 'information sold for profit,' and 'invading subscriber privacy,' rather than 'Internet service providers.'"

Kate Tummarello, reporting in EFF: "ISPs have been lobbying for weeks to get lawmakers to repeal the FCC's rules that stand between them and using even creepier ways to track and profit off of your every move online. Republicans in the Senate just voted 50-48 (with two absent votes) to approve a Congressional Review Action resolution from Sen. Jeff Flake which — if it makes it through the House — would not only roll back the FCC's rules but also prevent the FCC from writing similar rules in the future. ... Speak up now to keep the House from doing the same thing."

"But critics of the rules say they are expensive to ISPs and subject them to tough privacy regulations not imposed on web-based companies like Google and Facebook. ... The FCC rules are confusing and costly and 'make the internet an uneven playing field,' said Senator Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican and Senate majority leader." –Grant Gross, Senior Editor reporting from IDG News Service

Related topics: Broadband, Policy & Regulation, Privacy

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Use STIX to Block Robocalls

  • Mar 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Shedding Light on How Much Energy the Internet and ICTs Consume

  • Mar 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies Honors Leading Companies at ICANN

  • Mar 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is Call Forwarding an "Information Service" and Why It Matters for FTC Jurisdiction

  • Mar 21, 2017
  • Comments: 1

ICANN Complaint System Easily Gamed

  • Mar 14, 2017
  • Comments: 38
View More

Related News

ISPs May Be Required to Remove Content, Shutdown Websites Under New EU-Wide Rules

  • Mar 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Owner of .Feedback in Breach of Registry Agreement, Rules ICANN

  • Mar 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

San Francisco Supervisor Working on Plan for Citywide High-Speed Internet

  • Mar 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Verisign Given Approval to Restrict .COM and .NET Domains In Various Countries

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Releases Strategy on Cyberspace Cooperation

  • Mar 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Promoted Post

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,114

Protect Your Privacy - Opt Out of Public DNS Data Collection

Introducing Verisign Public DNS: A Free Recursive DNS Service That Respects Your Privacy

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2015 Honor Roll

Afilias Supports the CrypTech Project - Ambitious Hardware Encryption Effort to Protect User Privacy

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

New from Verisign Labs - Measuring Privacy Disclosures in URL Query Strings

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,968

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Verisign Named to the OTA's 2014 Online Trust Honor Roll

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

MarkMonitor Named a Top Trusted Website in OTA's 2013 Online Trust Honor Roll

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics