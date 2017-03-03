Home / News I have a News Tip

ISPs May Be Required to Remove Content, Shutdown Websites Under New EU-Wide Rules

  • Mar 23, 2017 7:43 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Under a draft legislation approved by the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee on Tuesday, national enforcement authorities would be required to have a set of powers to detect and halt online breaches of consumers' rights across the European Union.

— "The draft rules aim to close legal loopholes created by the fact that enforcement powers differ from one EU country to the next. Today, some enforcement authorities in the EU cannot prosecute traders for past infringements, such as misleading advertisements that were live for only a few hours or days. Nor are they able to track financial flows to identity those behind such breaches. Also, some authorities cannot take measures to take down websites containing scams pending the end of the investigation."

— "The draft rules would require EU member states' authorities to have a number of investigation and enforcement powers, e.g. to request information from domain registrars and banks to help them detect rogue traders, purchase, inspect and 'reverse engineer' goods or services as test purchases, including under a cover identity, and to order a hosting service provider to remove content, suspend or close down websites that host scams."

