Cisco Warning Software Used in Hundreds of Its Products Vulnerable to Critical Security Flaw

"Hundreds of Cisco switches vulnerable to flaw found in WikiLeaks files" Zack Whittaker reporting in ZDNet: "Cisco is warning that the software used in hundreds of its products are vulnerable to a 'critical'-rated security flaw, which can be easily and remotely exploited with a simple command. The vulnerability can allow an attacker to remotely gain access and take over an affected device. ... The security flaw was discovered by the company's own security researchers in WikiLeaks' most recent disclosure of classified information, released last week."
