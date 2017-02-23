Home / News I have a News Tip

China Releases Strategy on Cyberspace Cooperation

  • Mar 03, 2017 1:01 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 580
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cyberspace Administration of China has jointly released a document titled "International Strategy of Cooperation on Cyberspace," aimed to provide a "comprehensive explanation of China's policy and position on cyber-related international affairs as well as the basic principles, strategic goals and plan of action in its external relations on that front."

From the report:

— "Countries should respect each other’s right to choose their own path of cyber development, model of cyber regulation and Internet public policies, and participate in international cyberspace governance on an equal footing. No country should pursue cyber hegemony, interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, or engage in, condone or support cyber activities that undermine other countries’ national security."

— "The tendency of militarization and deterrence buildup in cyberspace is not conducive to international security and strategic mutual trust. China encourages all parties to commit to peaceful settlement of disputes, non-use or threat of force and other basic norms in international relations and put in place consultation and mediation mechanisms to forestall and avoid conflict, so that cyberspace will not become a new battlefield."

See the official news release on China's press agency website, Xinhua.

Related topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Healthy Domains Revisited: The Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Mar 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Notice, Takedown, Borders, and Scale

  • Mar 01, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Digital Geneva Convention: Multilateral Treaty, Multistakeholder Implementation

  • Mar 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Blockchain of Things Goes Global at ITU-T Dubai Meeting

  • Feb 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

There Is No Cuban Home Internet Plan - And That's Good News

  • Feb 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

FCC Blocks Stricter Broadband Privacy Rules

  • Mar 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

New Cybersecurity Regulations in New York Go Into Effect

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: Net Neutrality "A Mistake", Planning on Much Lighter Style Regulation

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Gives Approval to LTE-U Devices

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Rolls Back Net Neutrality Transparency Rules for Smaller ISPs

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,926

Season's Greetings - 2015 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

"The Market Has No Morality" Sophia Bekele Speaks on Business Ethics and Accountability

Dyn Comments on ICG Proposal for IANA Transition

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,414

DotConnectAfrica on "CONNECTing the Dots: Options for Future Action" at UNESCO, Paris

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Season's Greetings - 2014 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Afilias Director Wins ICANN's 2014 Leadership Award

DotConnectAfrica Contributes at the 9th IGF in Istanbul, Turkey

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,804

ICANN London Recap Webinar

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Sophia Bekele Weighs in on Obama's August US-Africa Leader Summit at the NYF Africa

DotConnectAfrica's Expert Selected to Attend the Hague Institute of Global Justice

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics