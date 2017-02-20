During a speech at Mobile World Congress today, Ajit Pai said that net neutrality was "a mistake" and that the commission is now "on track" to return to a much lighter style of regulation. "Our new approach injected tremendous uncertainty into the broadband market, and uncertainty is the enemy of growth. ... Today, the torch at the FCC has been passed to a new generation, dedicated to renewal as well as change. ... We are confident in the decades-long, cross-party consensus on light-touch internet regulation ... and we are on track to returning to that successful approach.” Jacob Kastrenakes reporting in The Verge: "Pai’s argument is that internet providers were doing just fine under the old rules and that the new ones have hurt investment."

