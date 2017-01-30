Home / News I have a News Tip

Hacked ICANN Data Still Selling on Black Market Years After Breach

  • Feb 22, 2017 2:54 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
By CircleID Reporter

"Three years after hackers used a spearphishing attack to successfully gain access to internal data at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the data is still being passed around and sold on black markets for $300, complete with claims that it’s never been leaked before," reports Patrick O'Neill in CyberScoop. "The 2014 breach allowed hackers to take ICANN’s internal emails and wiki, its administrative data files, its blog and the Whois portal. ICANN, which has been the target of many cyberattacks over the years, possesses much more critical information due to its day-to-day management of top-level domains ... The fact that nothing else slipped out is a testament to good security. But even a little data from such an important organization has black-market value for years."

Related topics: Cybercrime, Security

 
   
Comments

