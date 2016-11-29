Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN to Push Ahead with New .Africa TLD Despite Ongoing Court Case

  • Feb 13, 2017 8:41 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 684
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

"Internet overseer ICANN will push ahead with a new ".africa" top-level domain, despite having twice been ordered not to because of serious questions over how it handled the case." Kieren McCarthy reporting in The Register: "Earlier this month, a Los Angeles court refused a preliminary injunction against ICANN that would prevent it from adding .africa to the internet and allowing South Africa-based ZA Central Registry (ZACR) from running it. The decision was just the latest in a lengthy battle between DotConnectAfrica (DCA), which also applied for the name, and ICANN, which decided to disqualify DCA back in 2013 on grounds that were later shown to be highly questionable."

Related topics: ICANN, Top-Level Domains

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

2017: The Year of dotBrand

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Healthy Domains Initiative Isn't Healthy for the Internet

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How to Suspend a .US Domain Name

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Domain Name Association Outlines Healthy Practices as Part of Key Initiative

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Next gTLD Round - A Seven Year Itch?

  • Feb 07, 2017
  • Comments: 22
View More

Related News

Pakistan to Get Its Country TLD in Urdu

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Los Angeles Court Rejects Demand for Preliminary Injunction Preventing ICANN Delegating .AFRICA

  • Feb 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Court Refuses Injunction in .africa TLD Case

  • Jan 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Court Dismisses .Web Lawsuit, Says Agreement Not to Sue Is Enforceable

  • Nov 29, 2016
  • Comments: 1

Group Creates International Association for Geographic TLDs

  • Nov 29, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Afilias Acquires Premium TLDs .ARCHI, .BIO and .SKI

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

Ready or Not, 5 Big Tech Trends Headed Your Way

.STORE Grosses Over $1 Million Before the Close of Day 1

News.Markets: A Rising Star in the World of Financial Trading and New TLDs

Verisign Announces .コム Domain Names Are Now Available for Anyone to Register

NBA & NFL Teams Drive .store Sunrise Score to 647

Financial Industry Quick to Embrace New Top Level Domains

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics