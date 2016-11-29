ICANN to Push Ahead with New .Africa TLD Despite Ongoing Court Case

"Internet overseer ICANN will push ahead with a new ".africa" top-level domain, despite having twice been ordered not to because of serious questions over how it handled the case." Kieren McCarthy reporting in The Register: "Earlier this month, a Los Angeles court refused a preliminary injunction against ICANN that would prevent it from adding .africa to the internet and allowing South Africa-based ZA Central Registry (ZACR) from running it. The decision was just the latest in a lengthy battle between DotConnectAfrica (DCA), which also applied for the name, and ICANN, which decided to disqualify DCA back in 2013 on grounds that were later shown to be highly questionable."

Related topics: ICANN, Top-Level Domains