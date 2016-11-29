Los Angeles Court Rejects Demand for Preliminary Injunction Preventing ICANN Delegating .AFRICA

"A Los Angeles court has rejected a demand for a preliminary injunction preventing ICANN delegating .africa, meaning the new gTLD can go live soon." Kevin Murphy reporting Domain Incite: "Judge Howard Halm ruled February 3, in documents published last night, that the “covenant not to sue” signed by every new gTLD applicant is enforceable and that Africans are being harmed as long as .africa is stuck in legal limbo. The ruling comes two and a half years after ZA Central Registry, the successful of the two .africa applicants, signed its Registry Agreement with ICANN."

