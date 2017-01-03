Report on Why Cameroon Has Blocked the Internet

Three weeks have passes since reports of Cameroon blocking the internet in English-speaking parts of the country and residents say services have yet to be restored. So what is going on? BBC reports: "Cameroonians have little doubt that pulling the plug on internet services for about 20% of the population is an intentional act by the government. The two regions affected, South-West and North-West, have seen anti-government protests in recent months. ... the authorities had sent text messages direct to mobile phone subscribers, notifying them of penalties, including long jail terms, for "spreading false news" via social media."

