Iraq Shuts Down Internet Once Again to Combat Cheating

  • Feb 06, 2017 11:53 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

Earlier this morning, the national fiber backbone of Iraq was taken offline in an effort to combat cheating on 6th grade placement exams. Doug Madory reporting in Dyn Research blog says: "2017 marks the third year Iraq has used government-directed internet blackouts to combat cheating on student exams. These recent outages are a continuation of a growing (and somewhat puzzling) trend by governments in many developing parts of the world to cut communications services in a desperate attempt to staunch rampant cheating on high-stakes student exams."

Related topics: Access Providers, Internet Governance

 
   
