Who Would You Nominate for the Internet Hall of Fame? (Nominations Open Until March 15)

Who do you think deserves recognition in the Internet Hall of Fame? Do you know of someone who has played a key role in the Internet's development who should be recognized? (And is not already among the existing IHOF inductees?)

If you know of someone who deserves the recognition, NOMINATIONS ARE OPEN until March 15, 2017.

As outlined by Internet Society President & CEO Kathy Brown in a blog post today, the Internet Hall of Fame seeks to honor three types of inductees:

Pioneers: Individuals who were instrumental in the design and development of the Internet with exceptional achievements that impacted the Internet's advancement and evolution.

Innovators: Individuals who made outstanding technological, commercial, regulatory or policy advances and helped to expand the Internet's positive impact on the lives of others.

Global Connectors: Individuals who have made major contributions to the growth, connectivity, and use of the Internet, either on a global scale or within a specific region that resulted in global impact.

The 2017 inductees will be announced in September 2017. More information about the process can be found on the nominations page.

If you know of someone you think deserves this recognition, please do nominate them today!

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society. Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York here.

