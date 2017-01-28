Home / Blogs

Who Would You Nominate for the Internet Hall of Fame? (Nominations Open Until March 15)

  • Feb 01, 2017 2:30 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 491
Print Comment
By Dan York
Dan York

Who do you think deserves recognition in the Internet Hall of Fame? Do you know of someone who has played a key role in the Internet's development who should be recognized? (And is not already among the existing IHOF inductees?)

If you know of someone who deserves the recognition, NOMINATIONS ARE OPEN until March 15, 2017.

As outlined by Internet Society President & CEO Kathy Brown in a blog post today, the Internet Hall of Fame seeks to honor three types of inductees:

  • Pioneers: Individuals who were instrumental in the design and development of the Internet with exceptional achievements that impacted the Internet's advancement and evolution.
  • Innovators: Individuals who made outstanding technological, commercial, regulatory or policy advances and helped to expand the Internet's positive impact on the lives of others.
  • Global Connectors: Individuals who have made major contributions to the growth, connectivity, and use of the Internet, either on a global scale or within a specific region that resulted in global impact.

The 2017 inductees will be announced in September 2017. More information about the process can be found on the nominations page.

If you know of someone you think deserves this recognition, please do nominate them today!

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society. Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York here.

Related topics: Broadband, Cloud Computing, Internet Governance, Internet Protocol, Mobile, Policy & Regulation, Security, Telecom, Web

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Swiss Sanctuary for "International Organization Refugees"

  • Jan 31, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump, Tides, and the US Tech Sector

  • Jan 31, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Do-It-Yourself Rural Fiber

  • Jan 31, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Must IETF, ICANN Stop Meeting in the U.S.?

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Nuking Silicon Valley

  • Jan 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Report Looks at Humanitarian Futures for Messaging Apps

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Canada's Privacy Commissioner Asked to Investigate Trump's Cancelation of Privacy Rules

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump to Sign Cybersecurity Executive Order on Tuesday

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

US Senator Al Franken Urges FCC Chairman Pai to Protect Freedom of Speech, Enforce Net Neutrality

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Society CEO: We are Deeply Troubled by Unprecedented U.S. Entry Bans

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

Miss.Africa Announces 2016, Round II Seed Funding Tech Initiative for Women in Africa

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Airpush Chooses DeviceAtlas to Provide Device Awareness to Mobile Ad Network

DeviceAtlas Releases Q2 2016 Mobile Web Intelligence Report, Apple Loses Browsing Market Share

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

What are the World’s Most Popular Smartphones

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics