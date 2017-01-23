Home / News I have a News Tip

Canada's Privacy Commissioner Asked to Investigate Trump's Cancelation of Privacy Rules

  • Feb 01, 2017 11:41 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

"Activists and academics are calling on Canada's privacy commissioner to investigate after an executive order from President Donald Trump last week stripped Canadians and other foreigners of the limited digital privacy protections they had enjoyed previously in the U.S," Daniel Tencer reporting in the Huffington Post. "The move could affect up to 90 per cent of Internet traffic in Canada, which is commonly routed through the U.S." ... Michael Geist, a professor of e-commerce law at the University of Ottawa, says: "Given the close integration between U.S. and Canadian agencies — as well as the fact that Canadian Internet traffic frequently traverses into the U.S. — there are serious implications for Canadian privacy."

Related topics: Policy & Regulation, Privacy

 
   
